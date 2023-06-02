Friday, June 2, 2023
Atlético Nacional achieves a long-suffering victory against Águilas: group A burns

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in Sports
Atlético Nacional achieves a long-suffering victory against Águilas: group A burns


close

National Athletic

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional.

The game of date 3 of the semifinal home runs was played.

Atlético Nacional achieved a long-suffering 1-0 victory against Águilas Doradas, in a match on date 3 of group A in the semifinal home runs.

A goal from dorlan pabonat minute 24 of the first half, represented three gold points for the purslane team.

National Athletic vs. Eagles.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

