Former Krasnodar judge Yelena Khakhaleva, who may be accused of fraud and official forgery, flew out of Russia in December. On Wednesday, December 15, reports RIA News…

Khakhaleva became known as the “golden judge” after the scandal over the wedding of her daughter, which cost, according to some sources, two million dollars. The festive event, held on July 15, 2017, was attended by pop stars, including Valery Meladze, Vera Brezhneva and Nikolai Baskov. Then the media reported that Judge Khakhaleva did not study at the University of Tbilisi and did not receive a diploma there.

In November 2018, Khakhaleva was removed from her position as chairman of the board, and in 2019, the new chairman of the Krasnodar Regional Court removed her from legal proceedings.

On July 28, 2020, it was reported that Elena Khakhaleva, deprived of her judicial status, was expelled from the state of judges in connection with the early termination of her powers due to a disciplinary offense.