Supreme Court rejects application for gender-neutral passports. © IMAGO / Agencia EFE / Atienza

The UK Supreme Court has denied a request for gender neutral passports.

London – The UK Supreme Court has denied a request for gender-neutral passports. The Supreme Court in London ruled on Wednesday that it was a necessary biographical information that was necessary for identification, for example, in birth, adoption or recognition certificates. “The legally recognized gender that is entered in these documents is therefore decisive.” The demand is also rejected in order to ensure a uniform approach from government agencies. “In the UK there is no legislation that recognizes a non-gender-specific category of people,” the court stressed.

Christie Elan-Cane had requested that passports for people who do not belong to any gender should contain an “X” in the place. The requirement to identify oneself as male or female violates human rights. “The British government and the judicial system are on the wrong side of history,” tweeted Elan-Cane. The case will now go to the European Court of Human Rights. (dpa)