After a long wait, this Sunday, January 9, the 2022 Golden Globes will take place. The event will recognize the best series and films of 2021, both in the United States and in the rest of the world. Also, different streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, among others, will enter the competition to show how many of their productions will win the Golden globes.

The 2022 Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 9. Photo: Composition / Golden Globes

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2022: why can the Golden Globe Awards be canceled?

Which streaming has the most nominations?

Despite all the titles that the different streaming sites have released, this time Netflix tops the list due to the large number of nominations this year.

Netflix

The online platform received a total of 42 nominations in total, for 22 films and 20 series. Among the most prominent films are The power of the dog and Don’t look up.

The power of the dog – movie theater

Don’t look up – cinema

Tick., Tick… ​​Boom! – movie theater

The lost daughter – movies

Passing – cinema

The hand of God – movies

Lupine – television

Pose – television

The Squid Game – television

Maid – television

Halston – television

The serpent – television.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video received a total of 16 nominations and West Side Story is one of the service’s favorite tapes.

West side story – movie theater

Swan song – movies

Being the Ricardos – cinema

The tender bar – movie theater

A hero – cinema

The great – television

Impeachment: American Crime Story – television

The underground railroad – television

The good fight – television

The handmaid’s tale – television.

HBO Max – 16 nominations

Like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max garnered 16 nominations. Dune stands out as one of the most nominated films on the online platform.

Dune – movie theater

Succession – television

Hacks – television

Mare of Easttown – television

In treatment – television

Insecure – television

Scenes from a marriage – television

White lotus – television.

Disney plus

This time Disney Plus takes 7 nominations, mostly for its animated films. Luca and Encanto top the list.

Cruella – movies

Charm – cinema

Raya and the last dragon – movies

Luca – movies

WandaVision – television.

Apple +

Apple Plus also received 7 nominations. These are the series that were selected: