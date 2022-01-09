After a long wait, this Sunday, January 9, the 2022 Golden Globes will take place. The event will recognize the best series and films of 2021, both in the United States and in the rest of the world. Also, different streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, among others, will enter the competition to show how many of their productions will win the Golden globes.
Which streaming has the most nominations?
Despite all the titles that the different streaming sites have released, this time Netflix tops the list due to the large number of nominations this year.
Netflix
The online platform received a total of 42 nominations in total, for 22 films and 20 series. Among the most prominent films are The power of the dog and Don’t look up.
- The power of the dog – movie theater
- Don’t look up – cinema
- Tick., Tick… Boom! – movie theater
- The lost daughter – movies
- Passing – cinema
- The hand of God – movies
- Lupine – television
- Pose – television
- The Squid Game – television
- Maid – television
- Halston – television
- The serpent – television.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video received a total of 16 nominations and West Side Story is one of the service’s favorite tapes.
- West side story – movie theater
- Swan song – movies
- Being the Ricardos – cinema
- The tender bar – movie theater
- A hero – cinema
- The great – television
- Impeachment: American Crime Story – television
- The underground railroad – television
- The good fight – television
- The handmaid’s tale – television.
HBO Max – 16 nominations
Like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max garnered 16 nominations. Dune stands out as one of the most nominated films on the online platform.
- Dune – movie theater
- Succession – television
- Hacks – television
- Mare of Easttown – television
- In treatment – television
- Insecure – television
- Scenes from a marriage – television
- White lotus – television.
Disney plus
This time Disney Plus takes 7 nominations, mostly for its animated films. Luca and Encanto top the list.
- Cruella – movies
- Charm – cinema
- Raya and the last dragon – movies
- Luca – movies
- WandaVision – television.
Apple +
Apple Plus also received 7 nominations. These are the series that were selected:
- The morning show – television
- Ted Lasso – television.
