The Omicron COVID-19 strain may pose a great danger to children, warned the Indian scientist Animesh Arya.

According to him, the danger of this variant of the virus for children may be due to the fact that their respiratory rate is higher than that of adults. Thus, children are more susceptible to airborne biological agents.

“The airways of children are smaller than those of adults, and this new variant mainly affects the upper airways of infected patients. Therefore, we can say that there is a possibility that children will face a greater number of problems than adults, which can cause concern, but not fatal, “- said the specialist in an interview with the publication IANS…

As the scientist specified, Omicron manifests itself in children in the same way as in adults: sore throat, fever, fatigue.

“Parents should force their children to stay at home as much as possible, take all the precautions associated with COVID-19, and carefully take care of their nutrition to deal with the serious consequences of infection,” he stressed.

On January 8, the results of a study by South African scientists were published. They concluded that the emergence of the Omicron strain indicates the end of the most acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, on January 3, the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov, said that the peculiarity of the course of COVD-19 in children lies in different manifestations of the disease: so, one of the symptoms can be the so-called covid fingers – a complication that resembles frostbite. He also pointed out that pneumonia tends to occur in children over the age of seven. Lung damage in adolescents is comparable to lung damage in adults. Also, children under one year old are most seriously ill, Gorelov noted.