For an athlete it is always important to win. But the recognition obtained on the podium has an even more special flavor if it has earned a world title and becomes even more so if the competitive victory is also worth recognition from the highest sporting authorities of a nation. After last winter’s world championship triumph at the Dubai Outdoor World Championships, the Paralympic archery world champions have earned the highest sporting honor bestowed by CONI and the Italian Paralympic Committee. The great protagonists of the outdoor event held for the first time in the middle of winter in the United Arab Emirates earned it by placing the arrows in the center of the target 70 meters away Stefano Travisani, winner of the open mixed team recurve gold and Vincenza Petrilli , who in addition to the mixed title with Travisani, also won the individual title and the “doubles” title together with Veronica Floreno (but since this is not a competition included in the Paralympics program, it does not give the right to the Collar). To the happiness of the president Fitarco Mario Scarzella and the technical director of the Paralympic national team Willy Fuchsova, present in person at what we can define as the sports festival par excellence, among the many champions awarded in Rome in the monumental Gymnasium of the University of Foro Italico there were the two blue archers who had a fantastic season. The ceremony, broadcast live on Rai 2, was inaugurated as usual by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò and the president of the Italian Paralympic Committee, Luca Pancalli. Together with them, in one of the first official outings, the new Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, who stated: “There is an organ in the body that perfectly indicates the state of our health: it is the heart. Mine, today , signals strong emotions”.