While calls from the West and the UN for a solution to the current conflict in Ukraine are becoming more and more evident and, according to the Russian press, talks are already underway in Turkey between Russia and the United States to finalize a peace plan, kyiv continues to receive the support of the United States, the European Union and NATO in their struggle to recover the areas of the country occupied by Russian troops. In this regard, the head of European Diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, expressed themselves on Monday.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, made a surprise visit to the city of Kherson, liberated by his Army on Friday, and assured that they will continue with the counteroffensive until they recover the rest of the regions occupied by Russian troops. But he pointed to peace as the main objective to be achieved. “We’re moving forward. We are prepared for peace, peace throughout the country,” Zelensky said. He also assured that there is no intention to advance into Russian territory. “We will not go to Moscow, we are not interested in the territories of another country,” said the Ukrainian president.

The recommendation to be more prone to negotiations with Moscow that would lead to the end of the war was given directly to Zelensky in kyiv by the United States National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, on November 4. The Ukrainian president then received a formula for a path of negotiation with the Kremlin. According to CNN, Washington has been trying for weeks to convince kyiv to show its willingness to resume talks with Moscow. The US side justified such a request on the grounds that public support for Ukraine and its armed resistance to aggression could weaken in the US if the end of the conflict is not in sight.

However, the United States, through its President, Joe Biden, his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and other high officials continue to promise to support kyiv in arms and financially, as does NATO and much of the European Union. European. They also believe that there can be no real peace agreement without the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and even the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have expressed themselves along the same lines.

According to the Telegram channel ‘General SVR’, which claims to have reliable sources in the Kremlin environment, on the desk of President Vladimir Putin’s office there is already a Western peace plan that would leave the peninsula of Russia in the hands of Russia for seven years. Crimea, but would have to return to Ukraine the other four territories annexed on September 30. At most, referendums in Donetsk and Luhansk under international supervision for possible autonomy would be accepted again, but never inside Russia.

In this context, as the Russian newspaper Kommersant wrote on Monday, Russian and American representatives are meeting in Ankara in the first attempt since January to reach an agreement to defuse the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian newspaper maintains that among those present on behalf of Moscow was the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin. He would have also attended the meeting, according to other sources, the director of the CIA, Bill Burns. The spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, said on Monday he could not “confirm or deny” the existence of such negotiations. Turkish authorities also declined to comment.

Withdrawal “unacceptable”



But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushkó warned on Monday that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine is “unacceptable” to Moscow as a precondition for starting negotiations. “Our president has repeatedly said that we are prepared to negotiate, but these negotiations must take into account the situation on the ground,” Grushkó stressed, referring to the fact that it is realistic to admit that what is already occupied by Russian troops will not be Returned.

Grushkó’s words were immediately answered by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, pointing out that “Russia is not in a position to dictate its conditions.” “Ukraine’s peace formula remains unchanged: immediate end to the war, withdrawal of all Russian troops, restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, compensation for the damage caused and provision of effective guarantees for the non-repetition of aggression,” said Nikolenko, who also believes that “under other conditions, achieving a lasting peace would be impossible.”

In relation to the possible start of peace talks, Borrell insisted in Brussels that Ukraine “will decide what to do (…) our duty is to support them.” The Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, for his part, also believes that “the moment of the negotiations is something that Ukraine has to define.” In his opinion, before that, “the final agreements between Ukraine and Russia can be reached when Russia withdraws from the areas that have been occupied.”

From the Netherlands, with whom he met with his foreign and defense ministers, Stoltenberg said that “it is up to Ukraine to decide. It is they who must pay: they are paying the highest price in terms of lives lost and damage to the country. Therefore, it is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable to them, we must support them and maximize the probability of an acceptable result.” In his words, such decisions are not going to be taken “neither in Brussels nor in any NATO capital.” “Most wars end at some point around the negotiating table. But what happens at the table is fundamentally linked to the situation on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg stressed, thus admitting the need to continue to support kyiv militarily.