Gold futures prices rose sharply during Monday’s trading, reaching their highest level in 3 months, with the increase in the attractiveness of the yellow metal as an investment haven in light of the escalation of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which led to an increase in stock sales and an appreciation of the dollar against other major currencies.

The dollar value index rose against the major currencies by 0.35% to 96.41 points.

And the gold price rose today by 27.30 dollars, or 1.5 percent, to reach 1869.40 dollars an ounce for delivery next April, which is the highest level in three months.

The price of silver rose by $0.479 to $23.848 an ounce for delivery next March. The price of copper rose by $0.0015 to $4.5075 per pound for March delivery.