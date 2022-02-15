Home page world

From: Momir Takac

A mother in Australia has made a shocking discovery behind this baby cot. © facebook.com/Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation

A mother is about to put her young son to bed when she makes a shocking discovery. A quiet night is out of the question.

Mount Samson – In Australia, a ritual for a mother has become a shocking experience. Tabitha Bennett wants her one-year-old son to go to bed one night, just like she does every day. But this time putting them to bed was anything but routine. Rather, it turned into a nightmare.

Because when the mother from Mount Samson, which is northwest of the metropolis of Brisbane, switched on the light to put her son to bed, a shock went through her limbs. A snake had curled up and made itself comfortable behind the bed. “I was about to lean forward when I saw the snake was trapped behind the crib,” Bennett said Westside News.

Her husband slept in the same room in a different bed with the family’s three dogs and one cat. They didn’t even notice that an uninvited guest had crept into the room. So the mum tried to catch or chase away the reptile, which is about one meter long, on her own. But she couldn’t, how Daily Mail reported.

Snake makes itself comfortable behind baby bed – expert gives the all-clear

After several failed attempts, she decided to seek professional help. An expert who specializes in capturing and relocating stray snakes and lizards eventually solved the problem. On site, Steve Brown determined that it was a harmless subspecies of carpet python commonly found in the region.

A carpet python had made itself comfortable on a baby bed. © facebook.com/Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation

“Non-toxic, settled into cot before baby could,” the snake catcher later wrote on his Facebook page. One mother commented, “I wish I hadn’t seen that…you ruined my night, now I’ll be watching the baby monitor even more closely than usual.” A shocking incident had also occurred in China. Although you head was already severed, a snake bit a cook dead.