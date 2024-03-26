Gold futures prices rose in today's trading, with the value of the dollar declining in light of expectations of interest cuts in major economies.

The dollar value index against other major currencies decreased during trading to 104.14 points before recovering part of its losses to record 104.21 points, a decrease of 0.21 points from its level on Friday at the end of last week’s trading.

Investors are awaiting important US economic data, including income data, personal spending, new home sales, demand for durable goods, deferred home sales, and American consumer confidence.