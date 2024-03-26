Brazil | Bolsonaro, who is suspected of a coup d'état, allegedly hid official power in the Hungarian embassy

Bolsonaro is suspected of having developed a plan to nullify his election defeat and usurp power.

A police investigation the target former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro spent several days at the Hungarian embassy in Brazil in February, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report. Bolsonaro may have tried to hide from the authorities with the help of the visit.

The former president was a newspaper According to The New York Times At the Hungarian Embassy from 12 to 14 February. The newspaper also published a surveillance camera image showing Bolsonaro arriving at the embassy.

Stay came just days after Brazil's police and Supreme Court toldthat Bolsonaro had developed a plan to nullify his election defeat and usurp power.

Bolsonaro's passport was also confiscated and several of his aides were arrested shortly before his days-long visit to the Hungarian embassy.

Bolsonaro had lost the Brazilian presidential election to a leftist Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silva with 49.1–50.9 percent in October 2022. According to the police investigation, Bolsonaro had planned a coup with his inner circle.

Bolsonaro's lawyer Fabio Wajngarten gave an alternative explanation for Bolsonaro's visit to the Hungarian embassy. According to Wajngarten, the purpose of the visit was to maintain contacts with the authorities of the “friendly country” and to get updates on the political situation in both countries.

“All other interpretations of the events are imaginary, do not correspond to reality and are practically fake news,” Wajngarten wrote, according to news agency Reuters.

Hungarian Ambassador to Brazil Miklós Halmai was asked, according to local sources, to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explain the reasons for Bolsonaro's visit.

Bolsonaro was sentenced to a ban from office until 2030 in June of last year. The sentence was imposed for abuse of political power and public resources.