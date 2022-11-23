And by 0647 GMT, spot gold prices fell 0.1 percent to $1,737.79 an ounce, while there was little change in US gold futures contracts, and they recorded $1,738.20 an ounce.

The statement of the US Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which was held on the 1st and 2nd of November, is expected to be announced at 1900 GMT. Investors are also expected to see clues from the durable goods data and US jobless claims.

The US central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row by 75 basis points this month.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.1% to $21.06 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $993.38 an ounce, and palladium rose 0.8% to $1875.45 an ounce.