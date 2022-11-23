Criminal suspects | A man drove a stolen taxi from Lahti to Heinola

The police suspect that a man in his twenties stole a taxi and drove it from Lahti to Heinola.

From the taxi driver a car was stolen on Tuesday morning in Lahti.

The taxi driver had left the car running in front of the train station and went inside the station himself. When he had come back outside, he had noticed that his car was missing, says the Häme police department’s press release.

The taxi driver called the emergency center, which sent a police patrol to the scene.

The patrol found the taxi a few hours later in Heinola’s Vuohkallio. A man in his twenties suspected of stealing a car was also found near a gas station in Vuohkallio. The man had hidden the property stolen from the car in the woods.

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving a vehicle without a license.