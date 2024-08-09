This Friday, August 9, Colombia experienced two new joys thanks to Mari Leivis and Yeison Lopezthe two Colombian weightlifters who climbed onto the podium of the 2024 Olympic Games to receive, amid applause, silver medal.

The Colombians had an outstanding performance that will go down in history. Yeison managed to lift 180 in the snatch and 210 in the clean and jerk. 390 kg and Mari lifted 112 in snatch and 145 in clean and jerk with a total 257 kg.

Now, the weightlifters did not hesitate to talk about those characters who were their inspiration during the Olympic cycle. They are: Dragon Ball Z and One Piece, series that have marked the childhood of millions of people around the world and, in this case, were a motivation to continue demonstrating their sporting skills.

Yeison is nicknamed ‘Goku’

On the one hand, Yeison is accompanied by his nickname ‘Goku’, for his friends and family it has always been part of his identity. In different interviews the Chocoano has not hesitated to affirm that he is a great admirer of the character. “I have always been very strong, I like to compete and improve myself.”

In fact, in his last post on social media, Yeison shared a photograph in which he is seen sitting as the character ‘Goku’ usually sits.

Mari wore One Piece tights in the competition

The Colombian not only captivated with her strong performance but also by proudly wearing her One Piece socks, with the character of Luffy, a character who, as he explained, was an inspiration for persistence.

“I have learned something from him and that is to fight for that goal, for that dream. He, for example, wants to be everyone’s pirate, andThe king of pirates.. The queen of weights today, for us, is here against all odds, because in many they didn’t have me, but God gave me victory”he said in statements after his victory.

Mari raised her leg towards the media and with a big smile showed Luffy.

