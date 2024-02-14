The 19-story building was evacuated on Tuesday (Feb 13) due to a “structural collapse” underground

The building that suffered a “structural collapse” on Tuesday (13.Feb.2024) in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, there is no risk of falling, said Civil Defense spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Maxwell de Souza. He gave a statement to CNN Brazil.

“Over the last few hours, there have been no new shocks. No new damage to another structure, to another column. So, a safe situation”declared the spokesperson.

According to the Civil Defense representative, residents reported hearing noises like “explosions”. He explained that the building had a phenomenon called shear, which causes concrete to explode.

The causes, however, can only be confirmed with a technical report. It will be up to the construction company to present documents to the city hall to establish the works on the structure of the building.

In total, the tower has 23 floors: 19 residential, with 133 apartments, as well as garages in the basement and the ground floor.

Video on social media shows 19-story building leaning forward. Watch:

