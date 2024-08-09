The Algerian Imane Khelifone of the two female boxers at Paris-2024 involved in a gender controversy, won the Olympic gold medal in the welterweight (-66 kg) category on Friday.

According to the criteria of

Khelif defeated China’s Yang Liu by unanimous decision on the centre court of Roland Garros, where she was cheered on by thousands of Algerian fans.

Madness for Khelif

Khelif celebrates winning gold. Photo:EFE Share

In Algeria, his native country, fans lived with intensity second by second the development of the fight for goldHundreds of people gathered to watch the fight on a giant screen.

Just as the victory was a reality, Algerians went wild as they celebrated a historic medal. Videos are already starting to appear on social media.

Victory amidst controversy

The victory caps a journey for Khelif at these Games that has been mired in criticism from some rivals and conservative politicians such as Donald Trump, who questioned whether she is a woman because she failed a gender test at last year’s women’s World Cup.

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, also disqualified from the World Championship for the same reason, will fight for gold on Saturday in the featherweight (-57kg) final against Poland’s Julia Szeremeta. The International Boxing Association (IBA), which disqualified Lin Yu-ting, has ruled against the Polish boxer Julia Szeremeta.

Khelif and Lin said this week that they had both undergone “genetic testing that proves they are men.”

On the other hand, both the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which withdrew the organization of Olympic boxing from the IBA due to a lack of transparency, and the governments of Algeria and Taiwan have strongly defended their female boxers, stating that they were born and raised as women.

SPORTS

More sports news