Few remember that the classmate of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z it was called Erasaand although little by little we stopped seeing her, she managed to win over a few fans.

fabibi cosplay He decided to bring her back to our minds by transforming into her, and although the student’s outfit is not very peculiar, he managed to replicate it perfectly.

If you are one of the few who remembers Erasa, Gohan’s classmate, you will surely love this outfit.

the appearance of Erasa It basically consisted of a green blouse that left her shoulders bare, and perhaps her most significant feature was her short hair.

Fabibi got the same look from the classmate of Gohan with very subtle details like a blonde wig, but without a doubt the fans can identify who it is.

Throughout Dragon Ball Z this character had little participation, but we used to see her with Videl and even helping the Genki Dama in later chapters.

fabibi He knew perfectly well that not everyone would be able to identify who this cosplay was about, but his community received him with great affection and applauded his effort to remember her.

This outfit is just one of many you can see on the Instagram account of the cosplayerand believe me, there are many that look great.

What happened to Gohan’s classmate in Dragon Ball?

The reason few remember Erasa is that after the saga of majin buu we never heard from her again, and it is understandable, since she never had a very active participation.

Beyond accompanying Videl and flirt with Gohan a couple of times, its relevance took a backseat. The only thing we know is that he died because of the pink villain and later revived with all the humans to help form the genki lady.

