The universe of monsters (Monsterverse) has had a rather chaotic construction in recent years. Japanese monster films They have been presented one after another until the return of “Godzilla” in 2014, a tape that was followed by “Kong: Skull Island” (2015), “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) and, finally, “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021). This 2022 a series of the monsterverse on Apple TV +, and there is already a director for the first chapters.

Who would be the director “Godzilla and the Titans”?

The new live action series, to be called Godzilla and the Titans coming to Legendary TV and AppleTV+. According to Variety, Matt Shakman, director of the Marvel series “WandaVision” , will be the one to direct the first two episodes of the long-awaited program. In addition, it is known that Shakman has also just been chosen to direct “Star Trek 4”.

Shakman will be in charge of the first two chapters of this new series that will reunite the Titans again and will approach the history of Godzilla, Kong and company from another perspective. The synopsis presented by Variety reads: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that swept through San Francisco and the shocking new reality of monsters, the series about the Monsterverse will explore the journey of a family to discover its buried secrets and a legacy. which links them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Matt Shakman, director of the Marvel series WandaVision, will direct the first two episodes. Photo: AFP.

The cast of the spin-off is not yet known

Although many hope that Godzilla and the Titans focuses on Monarch, the global agency in charge of studying and tracking titans around the world, it is not clear if any of the actors from the previous tapes of the franchise will be part of this spin-off.

The cast of 2014’s “Godzilla” includes a cast made up of Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Juliette Binoche, Sally Hawkins, David Strathairn, and Bryan Cranston. While “Kong: Skull Island” starred another great cast: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie LarsonJing Tian and Toby Kebbell.

Soon news of this new Apple TV + production is expected.