Next Wednesday, June 1, from 4:45 p.m. in Argentina, the National selection directed by Lionel Scaloni, champion of America in 2021, will be measured against his similar from Italywhich was crowned in the Old Continent by winning the European Championship, in the “Finalissima” at Wembley, England.
with the captain Leo Messi At the head, the albiceleste squad will seek to lift a new title, so below we will review those summoned by the coach, who has confirmed the list this Friday morning.
Who are the footballers that made up the pre-payroll and now have been left out by decision of the coach? We review them.
Leandro Paredes: Starting midfielder in the structure of Scaloni, the crack of PSG from France is recovering from an operation for the rupture of the adductor and the insertion of the left abdominal muscle, for which they preferred to protect him.
Lucas Martinez Quarta (Florence), Nicholas Dominguez (Bologna), Lucas Ocampos (Seville), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen): due to a purely football decision, they have been eliminated by the DT compared to what had been the previous list.
Finally, the presence of Mark Senesia defender from San Lorenzo and currently at Feyenoord, who had also been called by Mancini for Italy, but the left-hander decided to lean towards the “Scaloneta” team.
#players #left #Argentine #national #team #list #Italy #Wembley
Leave a Reply