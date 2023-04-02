













God of War’s Kratos asks fans to lower their toxicity and stop the console war | EarthGamer

So he took the opportunity to make a call for attention. In what sense? Well, to ask the players to be kind to each other and put aside the toxicity that prevails in the middle, and incidentally, the almost permanent ‘console war’.

After receiving his recognition at the BAFTA Game Awards last Thursday, March 30, he first commented ‘thanks to the fans’. To the above, he added ‘be more accessible to each other. You all have more in common than what separates you’.

We recommend: Content removed from God of War: Ragnarok suggests that the sequel will be in Egypt.

Judge continued with ‘no matter what platform you like, no matter what game you like, you’re still part of the gaming community and give yourself a break’. It is something that attracts attention.

Fountain: Sony.

But why this actor who plays Kratos in god of war did a declaration So? Some believe that the reason was negative feedback from the development team.

These came from the franchise-following community, and appeared especially before the release of ragnarok in November 2022.

Things got to such a level that also Santa Monica Studio had to issue some comments about it.

At this time this developer stated that the enthusiasm of the fans of the series ‘it should not be toxic or at the cost of the dignity of any human being’.

To this the study also added ‘let’s celebrate our community by treating each other, all players and developers alike, with respect’.

So the above gives enough context to what Christopher Judge said in the framework of the BAFTA Game Awards.

Fountain: Sony.

Although for now god of war is on hiatus Judge has shown interest in playing Kratos himself in Amazon Studios’ live-action television series.

However, at the moment there is no news about cast members of this production, which is just in the planning stage.

But it is one of the most ambitious projects based on a PlayStation franchise in the coming years.

In addition to god of war We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.