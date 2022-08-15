While Italy celebrates Ferragosto, the industry on a global level is anything but watching: just today, Sony has decided to publish a new trailer dedicated to God of War Ragnaroka video however that differs from those we have usually seen.

In an unconventional way, and slightly resuming the vibes that the Curator of Dark Pictures Anthology brought to our screens, Santa Monica Studio presents us this new video, which features the very talented Felicia Day… and not only.

The video sees the actress take a book from a shelf, and start reading it. Obviously this is the story of God of War (2018). In this book, through dynamic artwork (and Mimir to keep us company every now and then) we will be told everything that happened in the first God of War, reminding us step by step everything that Kratos And Atreus they lived.

Certainly a very creative way to prepare for the release of the game, with the date that continues to approach and that does not seem to be at risk of postponement (currently set for the November 9). As usual we leave you to the trailer, which you can read on the cover of the article, a trailer that, as it should be, ends with the phrase «If you want to find out how the story ends… you will have to find out for yourself ».