The surprise visit to Taiwan by a delegation of five members of the United States Congress sparked the irritation of Beijing, which launched new military exercises around the island, less than a week after the conclusion of the massive maneuvers launched in response to the visit by the speaker of the US Chamber, Nancy Pelosi. The US delegation arrived in Taipei yesterday evening and was received today by the president of the island, Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan has shown “incredible self-control” with respect to the challenges coming from China, said the head of the delegation, Democratic Senator Ed Markey, and right now there is a “moral obligation” to protect itself from “any unnecessary conflict”. The visit – less than two weeks after Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan – is “a reflection of the lasting friendship and ongoing exchanges between Taiwan and the United States,” Tsai commented on Twitter, attaching images of the meeting with the members. of the US Congress, and «facilitates stronger and more substantial ties between our two countries». We are doing “everything we can,” said the Taiwanese president during the meeting with delegates, “to let the world know that Taiwan is determined to safeguard stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.”

In response to the visit, the Eastern Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army launched new maneuvers, organizing a combat readiness patrol and real combat exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a “solemn deterrent” for ” political ugly jokes ”of Taiwan and the United States. The Eastern Command forces, spokesman Shi Yi said, “will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Today’s exercises took place near the Penghu Islands, also known as Pescadores, located in the Taiwan Strait: a video, punctuated by the martial gait of the soundtrack and broadcast by the EPL Eastern Command, shows an aerial shot of the ‘archipelago. In a situation of already strong tension in the Strait, Beijing has again raised the tone against the new US mission. Any attempt to “hinder reunification will inevitably end in failure”, the Chinese Defense Ministry said, and Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, is ready to implement “firm and powerful measures” to defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China’s military pressure on the island remains strong: the Taipei Defense Ministry condemned the Chinese Armed Forces for jeopardizing regional security with announcements of new military exercises and recorded, in today’s update, the presence of five naval units and thirty Chinese military aircraft near the island, fifteen of which violated the median line, unofficial but traditionally respected by China, which in recent days it has, however, declared that it does not recognize. According to Chinese experts cited by the fierce Beijing tabloid Global Times, it is necessary to sanction US politicians who violate the “one China principle” – which in Beijing’s interpretation includes China’s sovereignty over Taiwan – and exercises around the island should become regular until Taiwan’s “reunification” with the People’s Republic of China. The warnings from Beijing do not seem, however, to undermine the determination of Taipei and Washington to deepen ties: according to what the Taiwanese media reported today, in addition to the delegation that arrived yesterday and has already left the island, another group of US delegates could arrive in Taipei by the end of the month.