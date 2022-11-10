God of War Ragnarok they have 6 Essences of Hel, these are nothing more than gashes that give you access to a resource. You will need to find them all to complete one of the game’s Favors. No Essence of Hel is lostso you will have the opportunity to get them during the main storyline and free roaming.

From this point on you could run into spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. So if you don’t want to know the details of the new Santa Monica adventure, stop your reading here.

The Essences of Hel will begin appearing on the game map during the twelfth main story mission. And know that you will need them for get 100% God of War Ragnarok. They are also obtainable in any order after the first two. But know that to close the open rifts you will have to face waves of enemies, so prepare your weapons.

Sindri house

It will automatically close after mission number twelve.

Bright Retribution, Helheim

It will be on your way once you advance in the twelfth mission.

Wetlands of Aurvangar, Svartlfheim

It is available on the coast, to be precise on the right side of the Wetlands, climb the scaffolding to reach it.

The Strond, Alfheim

Directly south of the Mystical Portal, in the lower area.

Bright Retribution, Helheim

In front of the Mystical Portal.

Well of Urd, Midgard

On the top of the hill leading to the Well of Urd.

And here’s how to find all the Essences of Hel.