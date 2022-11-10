It will also continue in Brazil the struggle between Red Bull and Ferrari for the last milestones to be completed in this championship, and which still await the name of the winner of the challenge. With the riders and constructors world titles already decided, the most interesting head-to-head will be the one for the conquest of the role of vice-world champion between Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. On the eve of the Interlagos weekend, the Mexican of Red Bull boasts a gap of 5 points on the Monegasque of Ferrari, all just two races from the conclusion of the championship.

For both of them it would be the best placement ever achieved in their careers, but it is clear that Checo he will want to exploit the potential of his car to give Red Bull a practically perfect season, which would thus complete a double win in the drivers’ standings after the success of Max Verstappen.

A result that would also give Perez the opportunity to definitively close the parenthesis on some difficulties encountered in this championship, especially in the early stages: “In my second season with Red Bull he faced some adversity at the beginning – explained in the pre-GP press conference – And some races have excluded me from the fight for the championship. It is an aspect on which we have to work for 2023, but first of all we have to close this season in the best possible way ”.