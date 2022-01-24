This is the first PlayStation-published game to do so, with Monster Hunter Rise coming in second.

Today marks ten days since PC gamers can enjoy God of War, the Santa Monica blockbuster that, until now, was an exclusive to PlayStation. The title premiered with a record number of simultaneous players on Steam, and closed the week of its launch occupying, with only three days on the market, the first place on the list of best sellers.

It is the first game published by PlayStation that achieves itBut Valve’s platform has published a new top 10 corresponding to the most successful games of the last week and, if we pay attention to the official data, we see that the classification has not changed too much. God of War is the best seller on Steam for the second consecutive week, becoming the first PlayStation-published game to do so. In fact, according to the analyst Daniel Ahmad, is the Sony exclusive that is performing best on its arrival on PC.

After him, Monster Hunter Rise repeats again, with the Capcom title showing strong in second position for the week that ended on January 23. It is also worth noting the good booking performance on the platform, with Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring as the greatest exponents, both appearing in the top five on the best-seller list. Here is the top 10 in full.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

God of War monster hunter rise Ready or Not Dying Light 2 Stay Human Elden Ring Total War: WARHAMMER III Project Zomboid Valve Index VR Kit Warm Snow Red Dead Redemption 2

The Nordic adventure of Kratos and Atreus is in search of the third consecutive week at the top, something that we will see if it achieves in seven days. Its launch on PC is something that would not have been achieved without the pressure of the developers, as it has been recognized Cory Barlog, director and main exponent of the game. At 3DJuegos we were already able to test it in depth, so we encourage you to take a look at our analysis of God of War on PC to find out how this new platform suits one of the most important PlayStation sagas.

