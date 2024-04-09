Sinaloaan entity of hard-working and good people, that stands out for national development by being the number one food producer in the country, was how President Andrés Manuel López Obrador classified the state during his visit to the municipality of Mazatlan to witness the Great Eclipse of Americawhich could be visible in this state, and which prior to that held its traditional Mañanera conference.

On this security issue, the national leader assured that he will maintain the same strategy, because he considers that human beings are not born bad, but that it is the circumstances that lead them to take the path through antisocial behavior and that these same They can contribute to generating a society that can live better. And this is one of the measures that he will maintain, since he assured that the scourge of violence is faced with this type of policies. Hence, he called not to stigmatize a state like Sinaloa, which is dedicated to producing food for Mexicans, as well as exporting it, being the number one producer of different products.

He acknowledged that the entity has problems and that the general impact on the country has an upward trend, but Sinaloa remains in 24th place out of 32 in this index, which reinforces that it will maintain its security strategy of hugs and not bullets. which provides, according to the security strategy, strengthening and constant work to reverse the trends of increases in certain crimes.