The businessman Victor de Aldama has sent a letter to the Supreme Court in which it expands its accusations against the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos and his former advisor Koldo Garciaby involving them in the collection of more commissions, which also affect the son of the former socialist leader.

Two weeks after leaving prison after reaching an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office for which he voluntarily declared in the Koldo casethe considered commission agent has presented to the high court “supplementary allegations” to the statement that he already gave before the judge and “certain documents” who try to prove their version.

A document presented a week before Ábalos declared himself under investigation and in which he explains how the beginning of his relations “with senior government officials” was and Attach photographs, screenshots from your mobile and from your calendar, and emails.

A project for a flat in La Castellana

On November 21, Aldama declared before the judge that he had paid cash commissions to Ábalos and Koldo Garcia for public awards of mask contracts and for other unrelated concepts.

Aldama refers to reports from the Civil Guard that point to an increase in Koldo García’s assets and would support, according to him, his version, and regarding Ábalos, he says that no asset investigation has been carried out on him.

Point out that “the request for gifts was constant” and, in addition to the payment of an apartment for a woman personally linked to the former minister, Aldama talks about an operation that was planned in which Ábalos would “acquire, without consideration” an apartment on Paseo de la Castellana, in Madrid, owned by the businessman.

It was a “guarantee” in favor of Ábalos “of the fulfillment of the commitment by certain construction companies of pay commissionsif they were awarded certain public contracts, pre-awarded, that is, decided before their bidding”.

Aldama says that a rental contract with an option to purchase was reached, similar to what was done with a chalet in Cádiz which Ábalos would have enjoyed, because the former minister could not pay the 1.9 million euros that the apartment cost and that contract allowed him to “ensure the collection of future commissions.”

“Once paid, the contract was ineffective, not being executed once the commitment had become effective,” says the letter, which nevertheless emphasizes that Ábalos did not get to enjoy that apartment.

Aldama’s accusations affect Ábalos’s son, Víctor, who would have asked him how the transfer of said property would be carried out, and that there would have been signed consulting contracts with several construction companies to manage works awarded abroad, “which covered up commissions for public works awards in Spain.”

The businessman reiterates that Ábalos “wanted a commission close to 2 million euros,” and also says that he made arrangements to buy a car that the former minister wanted to give to his ex-wife. He provides a screenshot with his phone number and documentation for a vehicle that, he admits, he never purchased.

He also claims that he took steps “providing properties for meetings of various kinds” in which Ángel Víctor Torres, then president of the Canary Islands, participated, and states that “in particular, the rental of an apartment on Atocha Street was recurring.”

Pre-awarded public works

Aldama says he has “a list of public works, pre-awarded” and attaches a document from the General State Budgets for 2021, with annotations that – he indicates – “may correspond to the handwriting of Mr. José Luis Ábalos, perhaps of Mr. Koldo García, without being able to say it with certainty.

Also underlined are “contracts already pre-awarded to companies previously selectedto whom they should have been awarded”, and explains that they were companies “that would have acquired the commitment to pay commissions if they were awarded”.

He cites the winning companies – several of which maintained relations with this businessman – and links others to Koldo García, for example, when he says that he received 10,851 from a company linked to the president of Sortis.

He maintains that he paid Santos Cerdán

As for the socialist leader Santos Cerdán, whom he accused of having received 15,000 euros from the plot, he only mentions it again to affirm that the payment was made after a “disagreement” with the company Civis Global, whose president appears three times in Koldo García’s agenda.

And about Carlos Moreno, Chief of Staff of Vice President María Jesús Montero, he insists that he got her to agree to the deferral of the company’s tax debt. Pilot Real Estate. He claims to have messages in which Moreno asks him for help looking for a home, although he admits that the one he acquired was not provided by him. Aldama contributes a “contact card” from Moreno to the cause.

In his contacts with other senior officials he quotes the then president of the Canary Islands and now minister Ángel Víctor Torres, whom he insists asked him for 50,000 euros without him agreeing to give it to him; to the then Chief of Staff of Pedro Sánchez, Juan Manuel Serranoor the current vice president of the European Commission, Teresa Ribera, of whom he provides a screenshot with her contact telephone number with her surname written with a ‘v’.

Foreign relations

As he already did before the judge, Aldama reiterates the efforts he made on Ábalos’ official trip to Mexico to reach agreements on railway matters and speaks again of the meeting “planned with the president”, Pedro Sánchez, at a PSOE event in February of 2019.

He also points out that Ábalos told him that the Government was interested in “approaching Venezuela” and provides links to news “about the recognition” of Spain to Juan Guaidó as acting president, a photo with him and others in which the former minister appears with people close to Guaidó in meetings that he claims to have organized, and a letter to him signed by Ábalos.

Part of the evidence that, according to him, proves his efforts for the Government in international relations is found in emails seized from Koldo García.

Ábalos denies it: “That’s not my handwriting”

The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalosin statements to the newspaper ABCexplained that Aldama “does not provide a single piece of evidence” and accuses the businessman of having shown “a list of works” taken from the budget sheet, “colored by I don’t know who and with three words below that should see a graphologist“.

“You are buying a bandit’s version”added the former minister, who has described De Aldama as “an imposter” who is using him and who “is deceiving” Justice.

Regarding the 1.9 million apartment on Paseo de la Castellana, the former minister has described De Aldama’s version as “deception” Well, as he explained, he got it at an auction and later offered it to him. “It never materialized”has settled, while accusing the businessman of providing “a screenshot with the contacts in his agenda, but not a single conversation“.