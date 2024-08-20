Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the long-awaited next game from the team behind the original Life is Strange, will arrive in two parts.

The first installment launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 18th February 2025, with its concluding slice then a month later on 18th March.

Tonight also brings an initial look at gameplay from Don’t Nod’s latest teen adventure, which has a dual timeline split between 1995 and 2022, when its young protagonists are now adults – and dealing with the consequences of their/your actions.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage trailer.Watch on YouTube

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage marks a long-awaited return for the team who developed both Life is Strange and its sequel.

In the years since, the Life is Strange series has continued, though developed by Life is Strange: Before the Storm studio Deck Nine. It’s this outfit that created 2021’s Life is Strange: True Colors, and the upcoming Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which is set to launch in October.

Life is Strange began as an episodic series, although this was ditched for True Colors, which launched as a single release.

Splitting Lost Records: Bloom & Rage in two seems something of a middle-ground, then – with only a month’s wait for part two.

Don’t Nod’s game was once set to launch this year, before its arrival was pushed into 2025 to avoid clashing with Life is Strange: Double Exposure this autumn.

Earlier this year, I spoke with Don’t Nod about creating Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – and why the team had wanted to move on from Life is Strange.