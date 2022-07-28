In November we will be able to enjoy this new installment.

Coffee Stain Studios has announced together with PlayStation that the third installment (actually the second) of Goat Simulator already has a release date, which will come out together with a special edition called Goat In a Box Edition. Goat Simulator 3 will be released on November 17 of this year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Epic Games Store.

It is done available to book Goat Simulator 3 between two digital editions. On the one hand, Goat Simulator 3 Pre-Udder Edition which includes the pre-udder game equipment. On the other hand, Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition whose content comes from the first Goat Simulator in a remastered way.

Goat In a Box Edition game copy



custom goat box



goat plush



steel book



3 postcards



double sided poster

For now, the special edition cannot be booked in Spain. Even so, to make the wait more enjoyable, we can enjoy the new trailer so that we can become aware of the crazy things what can we do with these goats. Anyway, if you want to see more you can take a look at the first trailer where they laugh at Dead Island 2.

More about: Goat Simulator 3 and Coffee Stain Studios.