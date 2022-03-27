The goals marked the penultimate function of the Qualifiers, which on Tuesday lowers the final curtain. Not that there were too many, they were significant. The one from Peru, which was a goal even though Havelange rises from his grave and comes to tell us no. A goal that once again confronts us with our third-worldism with that Creole VAR, which works at will, one day yes and two no. Lucho Díaz’s goal that put an end to Colombia’s ordeal with the net, a heartbreak that lasted seven games and 58 minutes. The goals of Brazil, always so ruthless, that sank the Chilean boat. Messi’s goal, who became Messi again after months of darkness in the City of Light. And the unexpected goals from Paraguay that sent Ecuador to bed early and not wanting to celebrate. Also the goals suffered by Bolivia, which equaled its mark from the previous Qualifiers: 38 conceded.

* Because…?

The only VAR in which you don’t want to drink is in South America. It’s a bad drink. I no longer want to analyze it technically. That bodybuilder Anderson Daronco directs is almost insulting. One scandal after another is armed and they continue to give him important games, why…? That there is no goal line technology in South America, the famous chip on the ball and on the goal that has been in Europe for years, why…? That the VAR says that Peru’s was not a goal, but does not show the images immediately as it is done in the Premier League or in Spain, why…? Instead of talking about the game, we always end up getting angry about VAR and refereeing in South America, why…?

* And the illusion…?

“How is there no chip in a game where millions are at stake to go to the World Cup…?” Many wondered after Peru’s goal, which will never appear in the statistics. But not everything is dollars, and the illusion…?, the millions of broken hearts of the people…?

* Luchomania.

It had to be Luis Díaz who broke Colombia’s goalscoring drought. And he did it in a big way, with a goal without a goal situation. The good ones create the plays alone. Lucho is a restaurant run by its owners: it cooks, it serves, it charges… What it shows in Liverpool, it showed with the national team.

Without losing his humility, he is seen drinking gallons with that shirt and generating a current of strong affection with people. A crack five stars. He will always be sour that he says “journalism first deceives him and then sinks him.” Or the one who says that the team has Luchodependencia. Class players always generate subordination. In Brazil there was no Peledependencia because there were also Jairzinho, Gerson, Tostao, Rivelino, Didí, Vavá… (signatures follow).

Luis Diaz, in Colombia vs. Bolivia.

* Lesson…

Ecuador will go to the World Cup for the fourth time. Widely deserved. The party was spoiled because, naturally, winning the ticket is not the same as losing 3 to 1. But they have many young players and this defeat against Paraguay will serve as a lesson for them in Qatar: never slack off. In a World Cup, the one who blinks goes home quickly.

* Inequality.

Perhaps as never before in this classification there was such inequality between the greats and the others. Brazil and Argentina remain undefeated and have achieved a very high performance of 87.5% and 79.17%. The rest, away. Ecuador and Uruguay got their ticket with less than 50%: 49.02. And Chile reaches the last date with the possibility of entering the World Cup having shown a minimum efficiency: 37.25%. In other words, for every three points he loses almost two and still could achieve his goal.

* I was passing by…

“Lasarte was chosen because he was visiting Chile and it was cheap. That was the technical criteria”, says Juan Cristóbal Guarello, the best Chilean sports journalist. He refers to the Uruguayan coach. The same thing can happen to Chile as to Italy, after winning two Copa América in a row, being left out of two consecutive World Cups. And it’s cold outside… Italy were champions of the European Championship, but fell unbelievably against Macedonia in Palermo and will see another World Cup on television. This is how the Russian saw it. There is a tango that just suits him, the one that says “Palermo, you have me dry and sick”. Palermo is the racecourse of Buenos Aires.

* What are you talking about…?

“I’m happy for the people, who are living this beautiful moment of Bolivian football,” said César Farías, the Venezuelan coach of Bolivia. He said it on Wednesday, at the press conference prior to the clash with Colombia. Bolivia is penultimate and received 38 goals, the same position and the same number of regretted goals as in the previous Qualifiers. As a speech it is too daring.

* He came back one night…

After months off, without goals, slow, unknown, Messi went back to dressing up as a superhero. The rival did not matter but him. He looked very recovered physically after a season full of problems. Once again we saw his great passes, but above all his dribbles and his desire. He played late, as always, but with more arrival at the rival goal, the product of an athletic rebound that was not seen at Paris Saint Germain. He suffered again the strange and novel resistance of the Venezuelans. By the way: why is Venezuela hitting so hard…? Where did he get that bad morning…?

* I wish it were tomorrow…

That’s what all Argentine journalism said. He was referring to the World Cup, which will be played between November and December. Despite having a large number of absences, Argentina once again played at a high level, with remarkable preciousness, security and a degree of understanding. Press down the pitch and win the ball back in seconds. And when he has it, he plays, attacks, unbalances. The miracle that Scaloni has worked is for study by the Vatican. If the World Cup were today, he would be a serious contender to fight at the top, but there are eight months to go. And apart from that, Messi is a candle that God knows when it will go out.

* Fast…

The images of the VAR of Peru’s goal had not passed when the lights of the Centenario stadium went out and the fireworks began for the classification. Quick… Don’t let Daronco regret it.

* With magnifying glass.

On Tuesday, each fan will watch their team’s match with one eye and with the other they will be in Lima to see what happens in Peru-Paraguay. Everyone wants to check the degree of opposition that Paraguay will make, that nothing else is at stake but honor. Peru has the table served, let’s see if it doesn’t choke…

LAST TANGO



JORGE BARRAZA

FOR THE TIME

@JorgeBarraza OK