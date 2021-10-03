Anderlecht failed to close the gap with leaders Bruges in the Belgian national derby, Le Classique, at the Astridpark stadium. Anderlecht conceded their first goal after 15 minutes, after a mistake by goalkeeper Van Crombrugge, with a goal from Mats Rits.

Then with a quarter of an hour to go, substitute Benito Raman, the 26-year-old Belgian midfielder, scored the goal of a well-deserved equalizer for the Brussels hosts two minutes after leaving the bench. Bruges now share first place with 19 points after 10 games with Saint-Gilloise. Anderlecht’s equalizer was also brought about by a mistake by Bruges goalkeeper Simone Mignolet.