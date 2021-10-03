O Ministry of Health confirmed 225 deaths from covid-19 and 9,004 new cases of the disease this Sunday (3.Oct.2021). The total rose to 597,948 victims and 21,468,121 diagnoses.

The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day they were reported to the Ministry of Health. On weekends and holidays, the number of records drops because there are fewer employees in the agencies to report the data, and not because there are fewer deaths.

MOBILE AVERAGES OF DEATHS AND CASES

To explain the pandemic situation, the power360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average of deaths from the disease in Brazil is in 501 per day. Registers less than 1,000 daily deaths for more than 2 months (65 days). On July 31st, the moving average of deaths dropped below 1,000 for the first time since January 20th.

With a variation of -10.2% compared to two weeks ago, it shows a trend of stability for the 7th consecutive day. The trend was for an increase between Friday (24.Sep) and Saturday (25.Sep).

When the variation of the curve in relation to two weeks before is equal to or greater than 15%, it is considered that there is an increase. Likewise, it is considered that the curve presents a decrease when the variation in relation to two weeks before is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the variation is between 15% and -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 16,593 records per day.