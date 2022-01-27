Coming out Alexander Dominguez planted his studs in Matheus Cunha’s face and was able to get off immediately. Eleven minutes later Alisson also came far from his goal and also kept his leg high in the air. Dangerous play judged the referee and the Liverpool closing post could leave immediately. But the VAR ruled that the ball first kicked away before Enner Valencia was hit. And so after a discussion of about ten minutes, red was turned into yellow.