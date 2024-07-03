Italika offers a wide variety of models that adapt to the different needs of users, and Elektra, the department store owned by Salinas Pliego, is not far behind in offering the best of Italika. At the Mexican retailer, you will find a wide range of products extensive category of motorcycles for all needs, with various payment options and promotions.

At Elektra, you can currently find work motorcycles, urban motorcycles, choppers, dual-purpose motorcycles and more, while on its website it highlights the offer of the Italika WS175 Sport Black and Blue Sports Scooter. This scooter, which was originally priced at $31,499, is now It is offered at $28,999 with the option of weekly payments of only $391 thanks to its payment flexibility.

The WS175 sports scooter is a model that stands out for its efficiency and performance, with a maximum speed of up to 105 km/h and a load capacity of 150 kg, This scooter is ideal for those looking for an efficient and practical means of transport.

Features of the Italika WS175 Sport Scooter

◉ Displacement: 168.9 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 26 Km/l

◉ Transmission: Automatic by band

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

◉ Engine: 4-stroke single-cylinder

◉ Maximum Power: 9.38 Hp @ 6500 RPM

◉ Maximum Torque: 11 Nm @ 5000 RPM

◉ Starting System: Electric and pedal

◉ Front Brakes: Disc

◉ Rear Brakes: Drum

◉ Front Suspension: Telescopic fork

◉ Rear Suspension: Single shock absorber swingarm

◉ Maximum speed: 105 km/h

◉ Tank capacity: 5.5 liters

Specifications:

◉ Maximum Torque: 11 Nm @ 5000 RPM

◉ Maximum speed: 105 km/h

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

◉ Color: Black

◉ Front Brakes: Disc

◉ Supplier Warranty: 2 years

◉ Rear Tire: 130/90-R10

◉ Starting System: Electric and pedal

◉ Rear Suspension: Single shock absorber swingarm

◉ Motorcycle Type: Scooter

◉ Transmission: Automatic

◉ Horsepower: 9.38 Hp @ 6500 RPM

◉ Displacement: 168.9 CC

◉ Package Contents: 1 Scooter

◉ Rear Brakes: Drum

◉ Front Tire: 120/90-R10

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 26 Km/l

◉ Front Suspension: Telescopic fork

◉ Tank Capacity: 5.5 Liters

◉ Engine Type: 4-stroke, single cylinder

◉ Advantages of the Italika WS175 Sport Scooter