The Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, registered his candidacy to seek re-election in the 2024 elections, despite the accusations of unconstitutionality that he himself maintained in the past, as reported at midnight this Monday by the ruling party Nuevas Ideas (NI).

“We inform the Salvadoran people that President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa are already registered as pre-candidates for President and Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, in the largest party in the history of El Salvador,” NI posted on Twitter in a message that Bukele shared on his profile.

Bukele announced his intention to be re-elected in September 2022, one year after a change of criteria of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Even before the decision of the constitutionalist judges, who were elected in a process described as irregular in the Legislative Assembly with an official majority after dismissing their predecessors, a president had to wait ten years to try again to seek the Presidency.

The resolution states that to seek a new term, the president must request a license “six months before the start of the presidential term.” In other words, Bukele would only govern the first six months of his fifth year and should step down from the Presidency in January 2024.

Bukele affirmed that he will build a prison for the corrupt.

Various lawyers, including the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the state University of El Salvador, have indicated that Bukele’s re-election would mean the violation of several articles of the Constitution, like the one that indicates that the person who has exercised the Presidency will not be able to “continue in his functions not one more day”.

bukele came to power in 2019 with the far-right party Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional (Gana) as the electoral vehicle after the delay in the registration of his NI party, which is led by one of his cousins.

Bukele makes an important invitation to the international media



They ask for international sanctions and say that we live in a dictatorship

In the middle of his speech at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, spoke about his mandate in the country and sent an invitation to all the journalists who are covering the sports tournaments.

“They ask for international sanctions and say that we live in a dictatorship, I want to take advantage, since we have more than 300 international media, so that they can go out and ask people: What do you think of El Salvador, what do you think of this government? And what do you think of the supposed dictatorship?” said the president.

In addition, Bukele was emphatic in pointing out that ‘El Salvador is a safe country’ and invited them to visit different parts of the nation: “here in El Salvador you can go anywhere, It is totally safe, nothing is going to happen to them, nobody is going to stop them”.

And he left an important ‘message’ to the world press. “Stop believing those people who are sitting in an office, far from this country, who don’t even know it and talking about what they don’t know. Come here and ask Salvadorans and say what people answer”, concluded Nayib Bukele.

With information from EFE

