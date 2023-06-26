A treacherous stone wrapped in the darkness of the night and the oblivion of speed punctures a radiator of the 499P #50. The hopes of winning vanish Ferrari who had conquered a historic pole position at Le Mans, but this does not mean that the role of the crew made up of Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina goes into the background. FormulaPassion meets Miguel Molina on the occasion of the Maranello celebrations, reflecting together with the Spanish driver on how success in the Centenary edition cannot be attributed to a single crew.

Maranello celebrates its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but unfortunately you weren’t part of the winning crew. How do you live this moment?

“I think this goes a little further and indeed we are celebrating with both cars. This car has been a team effort from the moment it hit the track and owes a great deal of pride to everyone. Obviously, for personal satisfaction it would have been better to be there on the podium, but in the end what happened was beyond our control. That’s how it went. However, seeing so many people who have come here to Maranello to celebrate makes you understand how important Ferrari is and what we have built”.

During the night, when the 499P #50 had a flat radiator, Antonio Fuoco was behind the wheel. Were you sleeping at that moment or did you follow the scene from the pits?

“I experienced it live. I was next in the car and it was half an hour before the driver change. In that moment you immediately understand that it’s over, especially in this era of endurance, where despite the duration, sprint races are run. We thought the best thing was to carry on and keep fighting to collect as many points as possible with a view to the championship. We had a good second half of the race, recovering many positions and finishing in the top five”.

How much has the 499P grown?

“I think we are making many steps forward. From the first race in Sebring the evolution has been enormous. At the start we had no way of analyzing how the car behaved in racing conditions. Now we have reached a good level instead. Reliability is also a very important point, which we managed to achieve race after race. Now we have to move forward. Important appointments are arriving, such as the next race in Monza. We hope to do well there too.”

Too bad there isn’t an appointment in Spain too…

“So far we have had a race close to home anyway. In Portimao there were many Spaniards who came from the north of Andalusia to watch the race. However, we hope that in the future there will be races directly from us. Motorsport is growing tremendously in Spain, with a high level especially in Formula 1, which remains the most followed category. However, we also hope to be part of this growth”.

As you said, Formula 1 remains the most followed category. What would you say to the outside public to entice them to follow endurance races?

“I would tell them to watch an endurance race, because so many things happen. It’s true that it’s longer, but that’s exactly why anything can happen and there’s a lot more action. There are pit stops, strategies, the Safety Cars and in any case many things that can change the fate of the race”.

Like Formula 1, endurance racing has also evolved over time. Some think that current cars are easier to drive than historic ones. What do you think?

“They are not easy to drive. We are very busy behind the wheel and with the technology that is out there, the cars are very difficult to manage, not only for the engineers, but also for us drivers. Once upon a time, situations were different. No comparisons can be made between the past and the present.

Is there an episode in particular that you remember from your career at Ferrari?

“I would say especially the beginning. My arrival here was a very important point in my career and I immediately understood what Ferrari is. Now is the most important moment of my stay at Ferrari and of my sporting career in general. We are involved in such a big project that makes you understand how much passion and how much work there is in this company”.

You said you understood what Ferrari is. How would you explain it?

“It is above all a lot of passion. We have seen it in particular with this project that started, not even a year ago. Without passion we would never have been able to do what we did at Le Mans. Ferrari is above all this: passion”.