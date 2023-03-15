Tool will also be able to change the style of writing, in addition to rewriting, editing and summarizing excerpts

O Google announced on Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) that Gmail and Google Docs users will be able to use AI (Artificial Intelligence) to write texts. Depending on the technology company, it will be possible to indicate the subject and text style and a draft will be created.

The user will also be able to ask to rewrite, edit and summarize the texts. In Publication on your blog, the big tech stated that the features will be available in the coming weeks to be tested by a limited group of people.

“More than 3 billion people already benefit from AI-powered features in Google Workspace, whether it’s using Smart Compose in Gmail or the automatically created summary in Google Docs”, declared the company.

“Smart Compose” is a feature that offers specific suggestions for completing text, such as the end of a word or phrase.

“In Gmail and Google Docs, you can simply type in a subject you’d like to write about and a draft will instantly be created for you.”, stated Google.

“From there, you can elaborate on top of your draft or abbreviate the message, or adjust the tone to be more playful or more professional – all with just a few clicks.”

See how it works, second disclosed for Google:



disclosure/Google Using AI in Google Docs

According to Google, it will also be possible to use AI to “find the right tone and style” of a text. “We’re adding new generative AI capabilities to help you rewrite”, stated the company. “And if you want to let the AI ​​try out a fun new style, you can click the ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ option in Gmail.”



disclosure/Google Using AI to help Gmail user “find the right tone” in texts

watch a video published by Google on Twitter (2min43s):