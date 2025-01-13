Franco Lukini, Co-Founder and CEO of Glya: GLYA was born by facing a challenge that affects the entire events industry: effectively interpreting and executing what clients really want. This common but critical problem creates slow, disorganized, and frustrating processes for both event planners and the vendors who make them possible.

With over 15 years of combined experience in the events and technology sectors, our team decided to transform this situation. We are developing and refining technology designed to solve this problem at its root. We use artificial intelligence as a key facilitator, simplifying communication, reducing time and delivering a comprehensive solution. GLYA not only connects ideas with results, but it does so efficiently and in alignment with the expectations of all parties involved.

Could you detail how Glya personalizes recommendations for customers and what type of data it analyzes to achieve this?

GLYA allows users to select their preferences such as style, budget, number of guests and other key details. From this information, our platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze patterns and suggest specific options that suit your needs, including locations, suppliers and services. Additionally, we create custom mood boards that help you visualize your event before making decisions.

How does Glya handle the different stages from initial consultation to contract signing, and what specific benefits does this automation offer to hotel and event planners?

The client begins by selecting their preferences on our platform. With this information, GLYA generates a moodboard and arranges a follow-up call to further personalize the details. Once the client is ready, we transfer all the information to the indicated hotel or planner to begin managing the event. This reduces response times, eliminates repetitive tasks and improves conversion by simplifying the entire process. Important note: GLYA does not operate the events, based on the user’s preferences, the platform matches the appropriate providers (venues, hotels, services) and provides recommendations from planners or coordinators, once the user selects one, connects with it and the management begins.

What changes are anticipated in the wedding and events industry in Mexico with the introduction of Glya, especially considering the annual volume of weddings and their economic impact in the country?

We hope to further professionalize the industry by offering technological tools that save time and money. This will allow organizers, suppliers, hotels and venues to serve more clients without sacrificing quality. Additionally, our platform will make the process more accessible and efficient, driving economic growth in the sector.

What sets Glya apart from other technology solutions available in the global market for wedding and event planning?

An important difference is that we are not a catalog, we ensure that there is a connection and an approach with the user to each supplier and venue. In addition, we offer a profile that serves to maintain the order of each lead, closed client and ongoing event, and we optimize 30% of the process, knowing the client and offering them what suits their preferences and needs.

What have been the main challenges in developing and implementing Glya, and what opportunities do you see in the future for the integration of artificial intelligence in the events industry?

One of the main challenges has been market acceptance, since introducing technology in an industry as traditional as events can generate certain doubts at the beginning. Also, the human factor is extremely important, something fundamental in this industry. We want to make it clear that GLYA is not intended to replace the work of organizers, planners or suppliers, but rather to be a tool that simplifies their lives. Our platform is designed to save you the initial time it normally takes to understand your clients’ needs, allowing you to focus on what you do best: creating amazing events. Furthermore, we believe that by optimizing these processes, industry professionals will be able to serve more clients and access more projects, generating more job and business opportunities.