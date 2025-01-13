The unusual case of a 60-year-old woman who He lived with his mother’s corpse for more than a month in his apartment in Valencia has generated a great impact. During this period, the daughter kept her mother’s death a secret, assuring neighbors that she was ill. However, the strong smell emanating from the house ended up raising suspicions. Finally, a niece of the deceased, concerned about the situation, decided to alert 112.

When the authorities arrived at the home, confirmed the death of the elderly womanwhose body had remained in the house for weeks.

The team of AfternoonAR He went to the woman’s residence this Monday with the intention of obtaining her version of the events. At the beginning, the protagonist of the event He has flatly refused to attend to the reporterstating with obvious anger: “I’m not going to make any statement.”

However, after the format’s insistence, he agreed to open the door, but reiterated with obvious irritation: “I want them to go away! “I’m not going to give any explanation or statement.”

The neighbors, surprised by what happened, have also offered their testimonies to the program. One of them admitted that he had noticed something strangebut he did not imagine the magnitude of the problem: “I noticed odors, but I thought it was not washed.” For her part, another resident has expressed her perplexity: “What he has done is not right.”