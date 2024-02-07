No proclamation, especially after having failed to meet expectations in 2023. Alpine presented itself in style, combining the presentations of F1 and the WEC program with the A424 LMDh in the same ceremony, but with a low profile. This doesn't mean you don't have ambitions, on the contrary. But before declaring where to arrive it is good to concentrate on starting in the best possible way.

The team, in fact, has stated that it wants to change its philosophy, approach and ambitions in Formula 1 thanks to the management of team principal Bruno Famin with the technical department directed by Matt Harman and Eric Meignan at Viry-Chatillon.

The veils fell from the A524 in Enstone and it was clear again this year how the presence of sponsor BWT has an important influence on the liveries designed for the 2024 season.

The 2024 colorway was created in collaboration with artist Felipe Pantone and sees black as the base of a colorway that features the usual Alpine blue color combined with BWT's pink color. Carbon black, however, has become even more predominant on the livery of the transalpine single-seater, taking away a lot of space from the blue (and much less from the pink of the sponsor)

Also this season, as in the last few, the livery will be reversed, becoming mainly pink – with light blue as the finishing touch – in 8 Grands Prix out of the 24 that make up this year's Formula 1 calendar.

Alpine A524 Photo by: Alpine

The opposite version to the traditional one, with pink predominant over blue, sees the warm color starting from the nose and splitting on the sides until reaching the cockpit. A touch of pink can be seen on the bonnet, as well as the BWT lettering and the rear wheel covers. The front ones remain blue.

The A524 immediately appears very different in some areas compared to its predecessor. There is a new, wide and pointed nose that attaches to the first profile of the wing. The front and rear suspensions remain push-rod. The latter, however, have a different scheme than those used in 2023.

The airscope follows the shape of the one already used last year, while it is the bellies that are striking, with the rather deep excavation towards the rear and still rather generous dimensions of the same. The technical description of the A524 will arrive shortly by Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes.

A key point of the team is represented by the drivers, with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly who will form the starting line up for the second consecutive year and it will still be entirely transalpine. Jack Doohan, however, will continue to occupy the role of reserve driver.

Will all this be enough to get Alpine back on the road that leads to Grandeur, or will it be another effort to go no further than where it is now?