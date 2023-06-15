A moved crowd accompanied the coffin of Luigi Cammisa to the Sanctuary of Sant’Antimo: the 29-year-old was killed by his father-in-law last Thursday

The small town of Sant’Antimo yesterday experienced the pain for the last farewell to Luigi Cammisa, the 29-year-old worker killed by his father-in-law in the early morning hours of last June 8th. The band accompanying the coffin towards the Sanctuary of Sant’Antimo, Priest and Martyr.

A affair which shook the whole of Italy and in particular the two small communities of Sant’Antimo and Melito, both a few kilometers from Naples.

Precisely in Sant’Antimo, in the early hours of the morning of Thursday 8 June, Raffaele Caiazzo completed his terrible plan, that of take the life of his son-in-law and daughter-in-lawthe husband and wife of her two children.

Having turned himself in shortly after, the 44-year-old said he did it because convinced that the two had one relation between them, which they carried on behind the backs of their respective spouses, i.e. his children.

Subsequent interrogations, also carried out on other family members, also revealed another absurd truth. And that is that Raffaele Caiazzo himself had fallen in love with his daughter-in-law, Maria Brigida Pesacane.

While the investigations go on, both were held yesterday funerals of the two victims.

In the afternoon, a Melitothe population was able to say goodbye to Mary Bridgetshot dead in front of her 2 and 4 year old children.

A few hours before, in the morning, in the Sanctuary of Sant’Antimo Priest and Martyr instead the funeral of Luigi Cammisa was celebrated.

Pain at the funeral of Luigi Cammisa

To celebrate mass were a Monsignor Angelo SpinilloBishop of Aversa and from don Francesco Campanileparish priest of the Sanctuary.

The coffin left from the home of the Cammisa family, located in Piazzetta Sant’Antonio, a few meters from the point where Luigi was killed, and with a procession arrived at the Shrine, also accompanied by band of the country.

Heartbreaking was the homily delivered by the parish priest Don Francesco, who honored Luigi’s life and honored his memory.