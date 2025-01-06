One in 10 new cases of type 2 diabetes and 1 in 30 new cases of cardiovascular disease are attributable to the consumption of sugary drinks (soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks and lemonades), according to research using data from 184 countries collected in Nature Medicine.

The study, led by the Mexican Laura Lara-Castor, researcher in the University of Washington (Seattle, United States) concludes that the most new cases of diabetes and cardiovascular disease associated with the consumption of sugary drinks occur in Latin America and the Caribbean, followed by Sub-Saharan Africa.

The study data, corresponding to the year 2020, comes from the Global Dietary Database, which incorporates estimates of the consumption of sugary drinks based on individual-level dietary surveys, together with data on obesity and diabetes rates.

2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes

Their analysis shows that the intake of sugary drinks was responsible for 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes and of 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease globally in 2020.

One in four cases, in Latin America and the Caribbean

The findings present a great regional variety, as Lara-Castor explained in an interview with Efe: 24.4% of all new cases of diabetes attributable to the consumption of sugary drinks They occurred in Latin America and the Caribbean, while only 3% occurred in Southeast and East Asia.





Regarding new records of cardiovascular disease, 10% of cases related to the consumption of sugary soft drinks occurred in Latin America, compared to less than 1% in South Asia.

Globally, the burden of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease attributable to the consumption of sugary drinks was greater in men than in womenand more common the less training the person had.

The need for greater public intervention

“The percentage of disease attributable to sugary drinks continues to be very high, particularly in Latin American and Caribbean countries, which is why greater attention is required in public health interventions to mitigate this risk factor“adds Lara-Castor.

Sub-Saharan Africa showed the largest increases in the metabolic load attributable to sugary drinks, “possibly due to the lack of public policies in this region as well as the influence of the sugary drinks industry to increase its sales,” he adds.





Lara-Castor emphasizes that “More international efforts are needed to support countries with a smaller administrative structure, such as in Africa, for the implementation and monitoring of public policies that help reduce the burden of diseases attributable to sugary drinks.”

Among these policies, the researcher cites taxes on soft drinks, limiting their advertising, require labeling that informs about the risk of consumption for healthsales restrictions in spaces such as schools or workplaces, improving access to drinking water and raising awareness of the importance of a healthy diet.

The research has focused on data from adults and has not analyzed the impact of the consumption of sugary drinks on other diseases, and It has not included sweetened teas or coffeesincreasingly popular.

