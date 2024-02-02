Al Dhafra Festival, in its seventeenth session, continues its various heritage activities and competitions, which continue until February 8 in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region.

Over the past few days, the festival recorded competitions between 4,287 participants and participation in its various competitions that were held over 13 consecutive days, during which 1,826 valuable prizes were presented, while the Al Dhafra Heritage Market and Million Street witnessed the influx of tens of thousands of visitors, and the camps of camel owners and heritage competition enthusiasts spread. In the vicinity of the festival site.

The competitions were divided into 90 rounds in camel grooming, out of 118 rounds for local camels, Al-Majahim, Al-Wadh, and Al-Asayel camels, 4 rounds for the local mahaleb competition, 6 rounds for the Arabian Saluki race, 3 rounds for the falcon grooming, 5 rounds for the date grooming and packaging, and 4 rounds within the qualifying stage for the Ansaf competition. Sitting, 6 rounds of the sour milk competition, 13 cooking competitions, and 13 competitions of the most beautiful traditional costume for girls, in addition to competitions for children and visitors and the market theater.

The camel riding competitions will continue until February 8th, with 28 rounds dedicated to the Mafarid and Izbah production races, and the 20 camel races. 275 valuable prizes have been allocated for these rounds.

Today, Friday, the Arabian Saluki auction and the Naim sheep auction will be held, which will last for two days. The qualifiers for the Ansaf al-Qa'ud competition will continue on Saturday and Sunday. An archery competition, 4 sour milk competitions, 7 cooking competitions, and 7 competitions for the most beautiful traditional costume will be held daily until February 7. The market theater will also witness competitions. Daily for children and visitors.

Al Dhafra Festival has been under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” since its first session in 2008. The event forms a foundation for preserving our authentic cultural heritage and ensuring its preservation and transmission to future generations, in continuation of the approach of the late founding leader. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” who instilled in generations a love of heritage and pride in authentic customs and traditions.

Al Dhafra Festival seeks to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a premier destination for camel auctions and a regional and global platform for heritage, highlighting and reviving the Emirati and Arab heritage in camel auctions, and conveying the UAE's cultural and humanitarian message to the world, as well as enhancing the values ​​of loyalty and belonging through the practice of authentic Emirati heritage.

The festival is keen to unify standards, terms and conditions, intensify efforts to achieve success in auctions, increase the number of camel owners participating in auctions, preserve purebred camel breeds, increase demand for buying and selling, contribute to the development of domestic and Gulf tourism, and stimulate economic activity.

The final leg of the seventeenth session of the Al Dhafra Festival offers 2,597 prizes, with a total value of 57 million and 810 thousand dirhams, within 206 rounds distributed over 13 main competitions: the camel race, the stall competition, the purebred Arabian horse race, the heritage Arabian saluki race, and the falconry race. The Arabian Saluki competition, the archery championship, the Naeem sheep competition, the dates and packaging competition, the sour milk competition, the sitting down tournament, the cooking competition, children’s competitions, in addition to many heritage and cultural events.

This station came after the conclusion of the third station, “Madinat Zayed Auction,” which was held from November 16 to 23, 2023, the second station, the Razeen auction, from November 11 to 18, 2023, and the first station, the Sweihan auction, from October 21 to 28, 2023, as the previous auctions recorded successes. Distinctive event with wide participation from camel owners and a remarkable presence from visitors and lovers of heritage auctions.