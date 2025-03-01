In the world of puzzle, few objects have managed to capture collective imagination such as Rubik’s cube. Apparently simple, with its six colored sides and 43 billion possible combinations, this three -dimensional puzzle has become Symbol of ingenuitychallenge and, for some, even obsession. Invented in 1974 by Hungarian architect Ernő Rubik, the cube He was born almost by chanceas a didactic exercise to explain the concepts of spatiality to its students, and then became a hobby that, in its 50 years of “career”, has captivated large and small, with more than 500 million units sold.

The secret of success

The cube is more than a toy, and hence its popularity in all latitudes: it is a test for the mind, a symbol of pop culture and, in recent decades, a Sports discipline in own right. The world Speedcubingthe practice of resolving the cube in the shortest possible time, has resulted in the appearance of an international community of enthusiasts, always looking for new records. The fastest time ever registered? For humans it is from 3.08 secondsachieved by Yiheng Wang during the XMUM Cube Open of 2025. For robots, however, Mitsubishi Tokufastbot, created by the engineers of the Japanese company with a mixture of high -performance engines and artificial intelligence algorithms designed to recognize different colors, it took a time (humanly inconceivable) of 0.305 seconds Original state.

But,How Rubik’s cube is resolved? Although at first an impossible task may seem, there are coded methods to address it systematically. He most popular methodhe CFOP (acronym for Cross, First Two Layers, Orientation, Permutation -Cruz, first two layers, orientation, permutation-), consists of solving it in four steps, using specific algorithms for each of them. Who prefer an approach more intuitive They can resort to Layer methodsimpler but less effective in terms of speed. For true fans, there are even strategies based on the artificial intelligencewhich have shown that any configuration of the cube can be resolved in a maximum of 20 movements, the so -called “number of God.”

Brothers and sisters

However, The attractiveness of Rubik’s cube It does not just end up in the competitive aspect. Over time, it has become a Design objecta metaphor for problem solving and even a test field for robotics and artificial intelligence. Some scientists use it to study advanced mathematical concepts and group theory, while artists and designers have been aesthetically reinterpreted. It is no accident that the cube has made a hole in museums and art galleries, going from being a simple puzzle to a cultural icon.

Every year, New generations approach the puzzlefascinated by the combination of logic and skill necessary to master it. For some it is a relaxing hobby, for others a challenge that requires dedication and study. But in a time dominated by the screens and digital interfaces, Rubik’s cube remains a tangible symbol of the pleasure of solving problems with their own hands.

A timeless fascination that has led to the creation of countless variants with diverse characteristics and dimensions, with which to enjoy logic and speed challenges.

