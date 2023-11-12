Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that operations at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, stopped on Saturday after fuel ran out.

The World Health Organization said that it has “deep concerns about the safety of medical workers and hundreds of sick and injured people, including infants on life support and displaced people who are still inside the hospital,” and renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.