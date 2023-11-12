Former first lady criticized President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s wife for traveling abroad

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Saturday (Nov 11, 2023) the current first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, for the amount of international travel in the first 10 months of the president’s term. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At a PL Mulher event, held in Vitória (ES), the former president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also stated that he feels “a touch of envy” by Janja.

“Are we going to stay in Brazil longer and work for Brazilians? Let’s go? Let’s stay in Brazil and work for those who need it, because policies are at a standstill. As First Lady I didn’t sell lipstick, I sell it now that I’m an entrepreneur. I feel a touch of envy, but amen”said Michelle.

Watch (1min20s):