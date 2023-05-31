During his most recent appearance, Pope Francis unveiled the ‘Global Family Compact’ initiative, last Tuesday May 30. In addition, he assured that this project is also promoted by the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, with the support of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and the International Center for Family Studies.

He vicar of christ assured that this initiative is inspired by the premise of the apostolic exhortation Amoris laetitia: “the good of the family is decisive for the future of the world and of the Church”.

Also read: Pope Francis will allow women to vote in the Vatican synod

From the Vatican it was known that it is about “a shared program of actions aimed at bringing into dialogue the pastoral care of the family with the study and research centers on the family present in Catholic universities throughout the world to promote the family in light of the Social doctrine of the church”.

Similarly, it was found that This pact was born from the realization of several studies and investigations carried out by the aforementioned institutions on the cultural and anthropological importance of the family in society.

They also assured that this initiative will be based on the study and deepening of the new challenges that families face daily, they affirmed: “The objective is synergy, to ensure that pastoral work with families in particular Churches can benefit more effectively from the results of the research and the didactic and formative effort that is carried out in the universities”.

It may interest you: After meeting with the Pope, Martin Scorsese announces a new Jesus film

“Catholic universities are entrusted with the task of developing profound analyzes of a theological, philosophical, legal, sociological and economic nature. on marriage and the family to sustain its effective importance within contemporary systems of thought and action”, they expressed.

The bishops discussed the peace process in Colombia Photo: Instagram: episcopadocol / EFE – EL TIEMPO ARCHIVE

The importance of the family in Christianity



the cardinal kevin farrel warned about the demanding challenges that families face today, stating: “the fragility of family ties and the difficulty of perceiving the inviolable value of every human life. Therefore, we cannot resign ourselves to the decline of the family reality – as the Holy Father explains – in the name of uncertainty, individualism and consumerism”.

He also invited the world society to “not to be indifferent to the future of the family, nor to give up clearly proposing the Christian message about the family (…) We must know how to do it more effectively, with communication methods appropriate to our time and to the new generations”.

The cardinal’s representative said: “According to Christian anthropology, the family is born from the intimate communion of conjugal life and love between a man and a woman and it is the first place where the person and relationships, responsibility and solidarity develop. It is therefore a gift of self, mutual help, education of children, meeting between generations.

You can also read: The Pope before torture: “How is it possible that the cruelty of man is so great?”

Stressing the importance of promoting the family in private and public spaces, ensuring that this can only have positive effects for the good of society, “When family relationships are good, they represent good for spouses, children and for the entire civil and ecclesial community”, added.

Four steps of the Global Family Compact



The representatives of the Vatican assured that this initiative will be dynamic and not static, for which they have formulated a series of steps to implement it.

1. Activate dialog processes: Pope Francis assured that it is important to promote dialogue processes between university centers and research centers that are in charge of investigating issues related to the different aspects and events that occur in families. In addition, he mentioned the importance of creating networks between these institutes inspired by the importance of the Doctrine of the Catholic Church.

2. Create greater synergy: The highest leader of the Catholic Church assures the importance of teaching the contents and objectives of the program among the Christian community and Christian educational centers, schools and universities.

3. Promote family culture: the Bishop of Rome indicates that it is important to restore the universal concept of family, both in private and social settings, so that new proposals and objects arise for the strengthening of public policies.

4. Harmonize and sustain families: Pope Francis also mentioned that once the previous steps have been applied, the concept and service of the family will be enriched, for which he assures, it is important to always be sustained in spirituality, the church and the culture of society.

Prayer of Pope Francis to the Colombian people

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

Pope Francis affirms that “pornography is the grossest commercialization of love”

Pope Francis could not stand it: he strongly scolded a woman who asked him to bless a dog

Pope Francis makes a worrying call for the low birth rate and proposes a solution