Paris (dpa)

Egyptian Mayar Sherif called off the French Open tennis tournament, Roland Garros, early, after losing to Russian Anastasia Potapova, ranked 24th in the world, 6/3, 6/4, 6/1.

Sherif had hoped to become the first Egyptian to advance to the third round in the clay court tournament.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina qualified for the third round of the tournament, after coming from behind by a set against Australian Storm Hunter to win 2/6, 6/3, 6/1 today, in the second round of the tournament.

Svitolina achieved her sixth consecutive victory, the day after the exciting victory of her French husband, Gael Monfils, over Argentine Sebastian Paez in a match that lasted for five groups yesterday, “Tuesday”, in the first round of the men’s category in the tournament.

Svitolina snatched a sensational victory in the presence of Gael Monfils in the stands, to qualify for the third round for the first time in the four Grand Slam tournaments since the 2022 Australian Open.