The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, is known for being an annual event that brings together the world's political, business and academic elites to “discuss” the “great global challenges” and their possible solutions. But, in addition to debates on climate change, zero carbon emissions and even possible platforms for censoring political speech, the FEM has also been a favorable scenario in recent years for the search for escort services, also known as “luxury prostitutes”. .

According to information released by the local media, the 54th edition of the event, which took place between the 15th and 19th of this month, was no exception. During Forum week, the Swiss news portal 20 minutes stated that the demand for escorts in the Davos region has increased significantly.

In an interview with the portal, an individual identified only as B. Konrad, owner of a luxury escort app called “Titt4Tat”, noted that all providers of this type of service in Davos were “completely booked” during the days in which the incident occurred. event organized by Klaus Schwab.

His explanation for this high demand involved the “absence of wives” of many of the Forum’s participants and the consumption of high quantities of alcoholic beverages during the parties that permeate the event.

The success of Konrad's platform is an indication of how popular and common prostitution services have become during the World Economic Forum, which brings together almost 3 thousand people and several heads of state.

As noted by the owner of Titt4Tat when 20 minutes, Escort services in Davos have not been limited to just physical aspects lately. He mentioned that often such meetings between people who participate in the Forum and companions, which occur on platforms that enable this type of activity, also serve as a form of networking.

The owner cited to the Swiss portal the case of a German escort who got a job as a consultant in a large company through the “contacts” that were established while she was providing her “services” on the days she had access to the FEM.

In Switzerland, prostitution has been a legal and regulated activity since 1942, which means that this “profession” has also benefited from the revenues that are generated by holding the exclusive conference in the mountain town.

According to information from the independent Canadian website True North, Davos escorts this year charged their clients around US$4,400 (R$21,600) per night. The website reported that an escort in Davos, identified as “austrian_girl”, was advertising her services as an “exclusive escort” for around 800 euros (R$4,300) for every two hours of service provided.

The demand in the city where the Forum takes place is so great that it ends up surpassing even the neighboring cities. The manager of an escort service in Aargau, a Swiss city located 170 kilometers from Davos, said anonymously in an interview given in 2023 to the portal 20 minuteswhich was also cited by the German newspaper Bildwhich received 11 reservations and 25 inquiries from supposed clients interested in local prostitution services at last year's edition of the Forum, all on just the first day of the event.

She mentioned that some of these clients, who most often posed as third parties or spoke to her anonymously, booked such services for themselves and their employees and that they were scheduled to take place at parties that were often held in hotel suites. expensive places.

Konrad stated this year to 20 minutes that “many [de seus] Customers in Davos are not price sensitive and value privacy more [que é] offered” by your application.

On the Swiss portal, an escort who is present on Konrad's app detailed what it was like to provide her “services” during last year's Forum. Identified as Mia May, she says that “depending on the client, a reservation [para o serviço] lasts between 4 and 12 hours”. The cost for it to stay for a longer time is around 2 thousand Swiss francs (R$ 11.3 thousand), with 200 francs (R$ 1.1 thousand) being paid in a advance.

According to May, the entire process to make the “work” possible is carried out confidentially and your security “is always guaranteed”. “In case of emergency, specific protocols are activated,” she said, when referring to possible problems that may occur during the “provision of prostitution services” in Davos.

In an interview with 20 minutes Last year, escort Salome Balthus revealed that most of the people who hire prostitutes in Davos are influential and powerful in their countries. However, she did not want to reveal any names, stating that “it would not be interesting” to get involved in a legal dispute with these people.

DailyMail, released a report during the 2023 edition of the Forum where he revealed that around 100 prostitutes travel to Davos during the days when the World Economic Forum takes place.

The report cited a specific case where an escort reported that she had been forced by her “boss” to have sexual relations with an older client in a hotel that was reserved only for individuals who were invited to participate in the event.

Such information reveals a facet that is still little discussed about the WEF, which ironically had as its theme this year the slogan “Rebuilding Trust”. While leaders and experts debate supposed “solutions” to “global challenges” at the event, a parallel industry of prostitution services has been flourishing and being constantly nurtured every year, highlighting the complexity and contradictions present in large-scale global events.