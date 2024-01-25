The franchise of Dragon Ball although in the manga part it is a totalitarian work, which begins with Goku in his version as a child and ends with the defeat of Majin Boo, at least in the anime version the name has been changed slightly, adding a Z to the end. And with that in mind, fans have come to wonder why such a decision was made when transferring the adventures of the Saiyan as an adult to the format that we all enjoyed on open television in the 90s.

Through an interview of the year 2003the creator of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, has answered such a mystery, which is not really the most far-fetched in life, nor with the most planned meaning that the mangaka could have had while he wanted to end the work. The point is that the Frieza saga had been thought of as the definitive one, which is why the last letter of the alphabet was thought of to imply that it is a closure, something that should have been slightly extended by the Cell and Majin arcs. Boo.

Here what was mentioned:

I wanted to finish the comic, Z is the last letter of the alphabet, right? At that point, I wanted to finish the comic, so I gave the title a 'Z' meaning: 'that's all, friends.'

One can also think of the inclusion of the letter “Z,” which is often interpreted as indicating “zenkai” in Japanese, meaning “development” or “progress.” It can also symbolize a new beginning or a new stage in the lives of the main characters. The choice of “Z” suggests a sequel, but also marks a change in tone and scale of the story, as “Dragon Ball Z” focuses more on epic battles and cosmic threats.

